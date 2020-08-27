Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 31,015 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Amazon.com worth $4,552,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,441.85 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,451.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,136.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,483.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

