Fluidigm Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,304 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 235 put options.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fluidigm from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. Research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

