FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.19

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.19 and traded as low as $6.11. FNCB Bancorp shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 8,186 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

