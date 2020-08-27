Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,769 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 168,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Foot Locker worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

