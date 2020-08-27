FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter worth $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $27.28 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

