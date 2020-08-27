Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $8.75. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 860,573 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FVI. Laurentian increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.60 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.62.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$61.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.6637844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$485,237.10. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$583,130.04.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

