Fuwei Films (FFHL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

NASDAQ FFHL opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.