FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Athenex Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Athenex in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.53). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Athenex’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Athenex has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Athenex by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

