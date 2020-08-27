FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Hormel Foods Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRL. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

HRL stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,997 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,892,000 after purchasing an additional 664,233 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

