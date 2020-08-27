Gartner (NYSE:IT) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Gartner (NYSE:IT) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $131.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

