GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of GATX worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,641,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in GATX by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,622,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,484,000 after acquiring an additional 323,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in GATX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,063,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,076,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GATX by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. GATX Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.