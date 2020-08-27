GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $702.46

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $702.46 and traded as high as $762.00. GB Group shares last traded at $722.00, with a volume of 123,079 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBG. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GB Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 704.25 ($9.20).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 702.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 665.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

