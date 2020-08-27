Genesco (GCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCO opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Genesco has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $260.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

