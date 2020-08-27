Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

GBNXF opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

