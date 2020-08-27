GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Reiterated by Baader Bank

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $85.21.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

