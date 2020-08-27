GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.30 Billion

Brokerages expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce sales of $11.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.23 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $43.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.61 billion to $44.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.69 billion to $47.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.