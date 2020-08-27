Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.30). Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.87. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,414 shares of company stock worth $2,493,047. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

