Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,892 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of DIV stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

