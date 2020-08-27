Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Stake Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $39.02.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.