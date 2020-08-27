GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

GlyEco Inc (OTCMKTS:GLYE)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.12. GlyEco shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 240 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

GlyEco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

GlyEco, Inc, a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services.

