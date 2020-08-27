GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.65. GMP Capital shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 41,365 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMP Capital Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMP Capital (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

