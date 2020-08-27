GMS (GMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $25.64 on Thursday. GMS has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura upped their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

