Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,237 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.98% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $43,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 980,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 402,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

GEM stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.