Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 800 ($10.45).

Several research analysts have issued reports on GFTU shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Beaufort Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 746.50 ($9.75) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 682.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 674.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.