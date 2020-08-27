Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Great Western Mining Co. Plc (LON:GWMO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.12. Great Western Mining shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 30,360,418 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

Great Western Mining Company Profile (LON:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in 896 claims covering a total area of 73 square kilometers located in the mineral county, Nevada.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.