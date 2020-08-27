Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Grow Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:GRWC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $1.77. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 5,732 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Grow Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. The company is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.