Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.62

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.62 and traded as low as $10.09. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 7,110 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.4234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 31.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 286.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 94.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

