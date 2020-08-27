HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 11,984 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 420.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 39,322 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 336,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 149,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,450 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000.

EWW opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

