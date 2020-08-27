HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 46,753 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,753 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 511,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

