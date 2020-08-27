HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYLD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $147,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of BYLD opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

