HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Criteo worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 287,910 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 74.1% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

CRTO stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Criteo SA has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $835.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.