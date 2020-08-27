HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,809 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.30 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $537,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 17,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,211,648.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,723,015. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.