HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,578 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $108,984,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,302 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,236,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2,124.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

