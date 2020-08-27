HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,149 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Ball by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ball by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ball by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 169,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,281. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.