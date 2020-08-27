HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,961 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 60.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 126.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LEN opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

