HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRGR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Merger ETF by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Merger ETF in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Merger ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Merger ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BATS MRGR opened at $38.21 on Thursday. ProShares Merger ETF has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

