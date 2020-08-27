HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10,406.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,279 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 690,779 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,720,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.24 and a quick ratio of 22.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 146,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $6,294,426.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $23,102,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 996,293 shares of company stock valued at $44,555,966. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

