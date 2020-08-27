HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in II-VI by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in II-VI by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in II-VI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 170,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.97.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,900 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

