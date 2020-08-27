HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $8,616,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $882,000.

PJAN opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

