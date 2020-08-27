HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,561,000 after buying an additional 225,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.42.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $199.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average of $171.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $200.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

