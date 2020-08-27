HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Nelnet worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $212,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNI. ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI opened at $64.59 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 72.70, a quick ratio of 72.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). Nelnet had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

