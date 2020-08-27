HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.86 Million in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 293,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of EZCORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,880.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $85,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut their price target on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

EZCORP stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. EZCORP Inc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

