HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,461 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in International Paper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in International Paper by 10.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

