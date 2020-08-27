HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $46.98 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

