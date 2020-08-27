HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 51,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.65. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

