HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 345.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4,492.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

