HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,112 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,833,000 after acquiring an additional 360,458 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,605,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,195,000 after purchasing an additional 356,925 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,347,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after buying an additional 640,928 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5,300.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,282,000 after buying an additional 858,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after buying an additional 68,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.20. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $124.36.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

