HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 38,513 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,513 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In other news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

NYSE CUBE opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.30. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.