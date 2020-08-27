HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,484 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 91.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth $67,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,382.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 135.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

