HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 940 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $306.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $319.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.10.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

